BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, St Vincent Brewery defeated Bonadies 3-1 in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Javid Gibson netted two of the goals for St Vincent Brewery, the other was scored by Shawn Bailey, while the goal for Bonadies was converted by Malke Castello.

At 4:35, this afternoon, Blossom will meet Chelsea in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division, at the Grammar School Playing Field.







