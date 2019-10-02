STUBBS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, two goals by Jeron Dopwell helped “BIG TIGGA” Brotherhood to a 5-4 victory over Real Investment Nature Boys in the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The other goals for “BIG TIGGA” Brotherhood were scored by Joel Jack, Steve Warren and Aaron Jackson, while Deomaji Samuel netted a hat-trick and Mikey Douglas scored one for Real Investment Nature Boys.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Teflan Strikers will clash with Volcanoes at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related