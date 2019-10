CWSA and Bonadies played to a one all draw, in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Samuel Matthews scored for CWSA, while Josh Franklyn converted for Bonadies.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Argyle International Airport will play against St Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC in the Firms Division, at 4:35.







