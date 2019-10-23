PUBLIC SPEAKING FINALS TONIGHT

Six students will match their skills in Final of the 2019 Lions Club South/FLOW Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition, which is set to take place tonight.

The six Finalists are:

Rishona James –Girls High School

Eldonte Samuel– Bishop’s College Kingstown

Danielson Ferguson– St. Vincent Grammer School

Sharyan Bowman– Mountain View Adventist Academy

Vickron Alexander-Union Island Secondary School

Stephen Lavia– Intermediate High School

The Finalists will discuss the topic: Should individuals who claim to be LGBTQ be afforded all Human Rights prescribed under International Law?

The Finals will take place at the Methodist Church Hall from 7:30pm, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

The winning School will receive the Lion Michael DeFreitas Challenge Trophy, as well as other prizes and scholarships.







