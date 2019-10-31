HORNE INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

Vincentian Journalist and Community Activist Kenville Horne is scheduled to leave the state this Saturday 2nd November to participate in a British Government sponsored International Leadership Program (ILP) in the United Kingdom.

The ILP is the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s flagship visit programme designed to create, and develop lasting relationships with future leaders who may have an impact on the UK’s global interests.

The programme will include a range of visits, discussions, and meetings with senior British decision makers and opinion formers. These will include UK leaders in Government and a visit to No 10 Downing Street, the home of the Prime Minister, as well as to Parliament, meetings with the media, civil society, education, business and industry.

Mr. Horne will be expected to participate in roundtable discussions on global issues, tour the Houses of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, hold meetings with two British Members of parliament and tour the Arsenal Football Club. He will also visit a number of major media entities, non-profit and non-governmental organizations.

Mr. Horne is the Founder of the Kenville Horne Sports Academy in Rose Hall and a Journalist with the Vincentian newspaper. He received the Queen’s Young Leaders award in 2015 and the Commonwealth Points of Light award in 2018. And, he has expressed delight on being invited to make such a high profile visit. “

Although most of Mr. Horne’s visit will be in London, there will also be a visit to the city of Cambridge.







