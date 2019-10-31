Yesterday, Oryan Velox netted twice for the Central Leeward Secondary School to lead his school to a 5-2 victory over Buccament Bay Secondary School in the Junior Division of the Secondary Schools Football Championship. Zibeon Cuningham, Jumarie Jack and Kumar Barbour also converted a goal each for Central Leeward Secondary School, while Mackallie Ferdinand and Tyrique Johnson scored the goals for Buccament Bay Secondary School. Velox has now scored 9 goals in the Championship.

Central Leeward Secondary School also won the Senior Division match with a 5-nil victory over Buccament Bay Secondary School. Ezra Fraser converted a hat trick. The other goals were scored by Kenroy Sam and they benefited from an own goal.

Bethel High School beat Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School 3-1 in the Junior Competition. Omario Warren scored twice for Bethel High School with Shakwon Dopwell converting the third. Devorne Matthews netted for Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School.

The senior game between the teams was drawn 1-1. Onelson Lewis scored for Bethel High School, and Gideon Richards netted for Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School.

A goal each by Ezra George and Emroy Edwards gave Petit Bordel Secondary School a 2-nil win over Dr. J. P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School in the Junior Division.

The Senior Division match between the teams was drawn 1-1. Jamal Creese scored for Petiti Bordel Secondary School, while Gerald Joseph netted for Dr. J. P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School.

St. Martin’s Secondary School gained 1-nil wins in their matches against the Bishop’s College Kingstown. Esien Baptiste scored in the Junior Division, and Tyrese Dickson scored in the Senior Division.

Sandy Bay Secondary School and Mountain View Adventist Secondary School played to a 1 all draw. Mario Baptiste scored for Sandy Bay Secondary School and Stevan Pierre converted for Mountain View Adventist Secondary School.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related