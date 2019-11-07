SCHOOLS NETBALL QUARTER-FINALS

In the Schools Netball Championships at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday afternoon, in the Primary Schools Championship, Chateaubelair Methodist School defeated Layou Government School 14-1, Gomea Methodist School beat Belair Government School 18-3, while Richland Park Government School won from New Grounds Primary School 15-2.

In other results, Questelles Government School beat Canouan Government School 12-4, Sion Hill Government School outplayed Lowmans Leeward Primary School 23-1, and Canouan Government School and Lowmans Leeward Government School played to a 2-all tie.

In the Secondary Schools Junior Championship, Bethel High School Alphas advanced to the semi-finals with a 20-9 quarter-final victory over Georgetown Secondary School Gladiators. Georgetown Secondary School Gladiators then beat Bethel High School Alphas 10-8 in the Senior Division.







