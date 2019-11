MRS ALMA CATO nee SANDY better known as AUNTY ALMA or AUNTY CATO of New Addington, Croydon, United Kingdom formerly of Calliaqua died on Tuesday October 15th at the age of 83. The funeral service takes place on Friday November 15th at West Croydon Baptist Church, United Kingdom. Burial will be at Beckenham Cemetery, United Kingdom.







