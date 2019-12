MISS CAMILLE O-NICA GARRICK better known as SALT of Rose Hall formerly of Sion Hill died on Saturday November 23rd at the age of 38. The funeral takes place on Wednesday December 4th at the Kingstown Methodist Church. There will be a procession from the Customs Department at 12:30 pm to the church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provide for persons of Walvaroo and Roseau.







