BIABOU T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Last weekend, there were victories for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars, and Gary’s Construction Simple Boys, in the Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Biabou Playing Field.

On Saturday, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won by default over Jackson Trading One Team, while Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars humiliated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force winning by a whopping 317 runs after they played with seven players.







