In the 2nd Division (1) Knock-Out semi-final of the C & R Enterprises Sion Hill Netball Knock-Out Championship, Star Girls (1) won by default over Dutch Lady Clinchers at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

The Championship is scheduled to close on Sunday with the Final and Presentation Ceremony at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.







