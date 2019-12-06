NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

The National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will continue this weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon, in the Knock-Out Championships at 1:00, Gomea Bombers will face Hard Hitters, and at 3:00, Gary’s Construction Simple Boys will oppose Nice Radio Clinchers.

On Sunday morning, at 11:00, Challengers will play against Curtis King Stallions in the 1st Quarter-final, then at 2:30, Owia Young Strikers will square-off with Sion Hill Tallawahs.







