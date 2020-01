MR DONALD JUNIOR CLARKE of Sharpes Dale died on Monday December 23rd at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 5th at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church, Paul Over. The body lies at the church begins at 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided.







