ULP CONVENTION

Members and supporters of the Unity Labour Party, ULP, are expected to turn out in their numbers this weekend for the party’s Annual National Convention.

The event will be held at the Campden Park Secondary School this Sunday January 12th with the theme: ULP Winning Again for SVG

The public session of the Convention is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., and will hear addresses from senior officials of the party’s Executive.

The main address will be delivered by Political Leader of the party, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who is expected to give a comprehensive overview of the ULP administration’s policies and programmes for 2020.







