MISS EUCHRIST KING of London, United Kingdom formerly of Diamond Village and Mt. Grenaan died on December 22nd at the age of 68. The funeral takes place on Friday January 31st at the All Saints Trinity Anglican Church at Hag-gerston Road, London, United Kingdom. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Manor Park Cemetery, London.







