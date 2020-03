MR WALTER EVESLEY BILLINGY better known as DOPEY and PRESLEY of Brooklyn New York formerly of Byera and Troumaca died on Saturday February 29th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Thursday March 12th at the Bedford Central Presbyterian Church, 1200 Dean Street Brooklyn, New York. The viewing and service begin at 5:00 pm. Burial will be on Friday March 13th at 11:00 am at the Canarsie Cemetery 1370 Remsen Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related