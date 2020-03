MR LEVIA CALBERT ROBINSON better known as DOY and BARRINGTON of Byera formerly of Evesham and Owia died on Thursday March 12th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 28th at the Eleventh Hour Ministry, Byera. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery.

