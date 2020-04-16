MRS PHILMA SAMUEL-FERDINAND better known as POUNCE of Great House, Lowmans Hill formerly of Rose Hall died on Wednesday April 8th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 19th at the New Testament Church of God Rose Hall. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial at the Rose Hall Cemetery. Persons are asked to practice physical distancing during this time, twenty persons will be seated in the church to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related