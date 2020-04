MS ELIZABETH THOMPSON better known as MOTHER, QUEEN, TANTY LIZZIE and AUNTY LIZZIE of Chateaubelair died on Sunday April 5th at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Tuesday April 21st at the Chateaubelair Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in observance of social distancing, the Family will be conducting a private funeral service.

