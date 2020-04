MRS IRMA AUDRIE NORRIS SIMMONS better known as AUDRIE of New Montrose and Lower Bay, Bequia died on Saturday April 18th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Tuesday April 28th at the St George’s Cathedral. The Service begins at 8:30am. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Bequia.

