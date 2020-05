MRS IRIS SIMMONS nee MCBARNETT better known as ELAINE AUDAIN and TANTY ELAINE of Dickson Village died on Monday April 13th at 105 Years old. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 9th at the Dickson Brethren Meeting Room. The Service begins at 2pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.







