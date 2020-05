MS DIANA HUTCHINSON of Arnos Vale died on Thursday April 30th at the age of 43. The takes place on Sunday May 10th at the Mt Zion Spiritual Baptist church, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







