MRS CARMEL PARRIS-HORNE better known as NURSE HORNE of Kelbourney died on Sunday May 3rd at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 17th at the Evesham Seventh Day Adventist church. The Service begins at 2pm. Burial will be at the Windsor Cemetery. Seating is Limited under Social Distancing Guidelines, and family and Close Relatives and friends will be accommodated first. Please be understanding as Safety is Priority.







