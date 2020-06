MR NELSON BOVRIL GRIFFITHS of Luton, England formerly of Orange Hill died on Wednesday May 20th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Monday June 8th at the Vale Cemetery Chapel, Luton, England at 5:00 p.m. (U.K. time). Burial will be in England.







