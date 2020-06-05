Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves commends NEMO for their assistance in the fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has commended the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) for the work it is doing in assisting with the national fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He made the commendation, during his address to the nation on Monday, to mark the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the National Emergency Operations Centre at NEMO is playing an integral role in assisting the local health officials as they continue to effectively curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related