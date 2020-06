MS EDISHIRE VALENCIA RICHARDSON better known as EDDA of La Salle, Montreal, Canada formerly of Barrouallie, Glen and Choppins died on Sunday 31st May at the age of 49. The funeral takes place at the Yves La Gare, Inc. Funeral Complex, 2750 Boulevard Marie-Victorin, Canada. The viewing is from noon. The service begins at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Canada.







