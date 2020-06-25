Chris Gayle, has opted out of the 2020 Caribbean Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament a day before the players’ draft is scheduled to take place on 24th June.

The Tournament this year is scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from 18th August until 10th September subject to permission from the local government.

It is understood that Gayle communicated his decision on Monday to St Lucia Zouks, the franchise he was going to play for in this Caribbean Premier League, saying he would not be available to play due to personal reasons. His decision was confirmed by the St Lucia Zouks franchise.

It is understood that in his email Gayle pointed out that due to the lockdown, he has not been able to meet his family and his young child who are in St Kitts while he has been in Jamaica.

Gayle said he needed a break and wanted to spend time with his young family.

Gayle signed up with Zouks in April after an acrimonious fallout with Jamaica Tallawahs, where he had returned in 2019 for a second stint. The Zouks would have been the third team Gayle would represent in the CPL after two stints with Tallawahs 2013-16 and 2019 and a two-year stay with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2017-18.







