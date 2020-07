MR EDWARD PHILMORE BUTLER better known as ED of South Rivers died on Thursday June 18th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 12th at the South Rivers Playing Field. Open Tributes and Viewing begins at 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related