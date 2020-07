MS. VILNA VERETA BROWNE/GRIFFITH of Production Avenue, Port of Spain, Trinidad formerly of Kearton’s, Barrouallie died on Monday July 6th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Friday July 10th at the Bible Way Ministry, Production Avenue. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Tunapuna Cemetery, Trinidad.







