The Government is looking into providing assistance for sailors affected by COVID-19

The Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will today discuss possible areas of assistance for Vincentian seafarers, whose livelihoods have been affected as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on his weekly discussion programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Dr. Gonsalves said the government is aware of the circumstances of the families of some sailors who have suffered a loss of income.

Dr. Gonsalves said the government will be seeking to provide assistance where possible.







