MRS LOUISE MILDRED CHARLES better known as TANTIE LUE and GRAND-MA of Spring Village died on Thursday June 4th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 2nd at the Eden Memorial Seventh Day Adventist church, Spring Village. The Service begins at 1pm. Burial will be at the Spring Village Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print