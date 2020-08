MS ESTHER VERONICA TONEY better known as PAMELA TONEY and “ANNA” formerly of La Croix died in the USA on Thursday July 23rd at the age of 57. The funeral takes place on Thursday August 13th at 1152 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn New York, USA. Viewing from 9.30 am. The funeral service from 10.30 am. Burial will take place at 3503 Linden Avenue, Linden New Jersey.







