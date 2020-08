MR MAURICE EDMUND LEE of Cane Garden died on Thursday July 9th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Thursday August 21st at the St. George’s Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the cathedral from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Cathedral yard. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear Face Mask and practice physical distancing. Failure to comply will result in not being able to participate in the funeral.







