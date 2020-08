MRS ANGELETHA PAMELLA GARRICK DAVIS AGUSTAS of Richland Park died on Tuesday August 18th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 6th at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.







