MR DENNIS STANLEY HAYNES of Burgin, Lowman’s Hill formerly of Green Hill died on Friday August 1st at the age of 63. She was a Retired Nurse Anesthetist. The funeral takes place on Friday September 11th at the New Testament Church, Wilson Hill. The Body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







