Final arrangements are being put in place for the National Day of Prayer, which will be observed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday.

The event is being organized by the National Day of Prayer Committee, in conjunction with the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, and will be held with the theme: Fear Not I Am With You.

Activities planned for the National day of Prayer include: workplace Devotions, School Devotions; Interactive On-Air Prayers via Radio; and Social Media Post-a-Prayer.

The day’s activities will culminate with a Virtual Prayer Rally, to be streamed via Facebook from 5:30pm







