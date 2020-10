MR CAULDRICK WILLIAMS better known as LAF-FA of Calliaqua died on Wednesday October 7th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Tuesday October 20th at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliaqua. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.







