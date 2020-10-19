Yesterday afternoon, Browne’s Evaluation Stubborn Youth defeated BON-HOMME Ghetto Stars 3-1 in the SAGICOR/ HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Chesley Miller, Kenlyn Gonsalves and Derano Noel scored a goal each for Browne’s Evaluation Stubborn Youth, while the goal for BON-HOMME Ghetto Stars was converted by Mikele Culzac.

In the earlier match, two goals by Keshawn Durham, and one each from Kareem Wickham, and Cruz Young gave Volcano a 4-2 victory over Big TIG-GA Investment Grove Street Ballers. Emmanuel O. G and Najima Burgin netted a goal each for Big TIG-GA Investment Grove Street Ballers.

On Saturday, two goals by Daniel Patrick gained a 2-1 victory for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force over Enriched Top Strikers of Biabou. The goal for Enriched Top Strikers of Biabou was scored by Leshawn Robinson.

Meanwhile, Village Ballers beat Brighton United 3-1. The goals for Village Ballers were scored by Rondell Thomas, and Sylvester Frederick netted the consolation goal for Brighton United.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet BON-HOMME Ghetto Stars also at the Stubbs Playing Field.







