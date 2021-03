The Ministry of Education is seeking to ensure the safety of students, Teachers and Parents online, through its Go-Cyber-Smart campaign.

The campaign was launched virtually last week, and is intended to build awareness to ensure that education stakeholders are safe online.

The Focal Point for the campaign, Marla Nanton-James said the initiative is being implemented in light of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. She explained that the campaign is built on three pillars.

