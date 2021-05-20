Updated La Soufriere Bulletin for May 20th 2021

The UWI Seismic Research Centre says thermal anomalies indicating high temperatures inside the new crater of La Soufriere Volcano continue to be detected by the NASA FIRMS alert system.

In its latest update, the Centre says these have been persistent since the explosion on April 22nd.

The SRC says gas measurements on May 18 yielded an average Sulpher Dioxide flux of 633 tons per day. And, when the cloud is high enough, there is persistent steaming observed from the Observatory.

The Centre said seismic activity at the volcano has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, seismic activity was limited to a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes.

The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest, and escalation in activity can take place with little or no warning.

Persons crossing river valleys on the volcano must exercise caution, due to the increased risk of lahars (mudflows) during periods of rainfall on the volcano.

The Volcano alert level remains at Orange.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

