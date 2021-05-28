La Soufriere Volcano Update for May 28th 2021

Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Dr. Adam Stinton says there was a reduction in the volume of gas being emitted from the volcano this week.

He made the disclosure during the Eyeing La Soufriere program on NBC Radio this morning.

Meanwhile, the La Soufriere Monitoring team will be working assiduously over the next few weeks, to establish monitoring stations at the volcano, to enhance the assessment of the ongoing activity.

The head of the Team, Dr. Adam Stinton said they are hoping to install equipment as close as possible to the summit of the volcano.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

