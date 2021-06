DEACONESS ELCINA VIRGINIA LAMPKIN better known as TANTY VIRGIE and MOTHER LAMPKIN of Overland died on Tuesday May 25th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Monday June 7th at the Gorse Apostolic Faith Church according to Spiritual Baptist Rights. The Body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery. The Van “God is” and HD 250 Driven by Starchy will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

