Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has given the assurance that work has already begun to assess the condition of houses which were damaged during the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere programme this week, Dr. Gonsalves said Assessors are already on the ground.

The Prime Minister also identified some of the critical issues that have to be dealt with urgently.

