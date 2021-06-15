St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two new COVID-19 positive cases, from sixty-eight (68) samples processed on Sunday June 13th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.9%.

Two (2) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and forty-six (246) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and fifty-eight (2158) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred (1900) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health says persons who persist in wearing their mask incorrectly, or not wearing a mask, and remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings, will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

