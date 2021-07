Twenty-seven year old Mechanic Shavel Caine is this country’s latest road fatality.

Caine died yesterday, after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the Mandella Highway in the vicinity of the Botanic Gardens.

Police say Caine died at the Milton Cato memorial hospital, and two other individuals are said to be nursing injuries at the Hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

