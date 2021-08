Mr. JOHN GREEN of Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Island formerly of Diamond Village died Saturday July 24th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 22nd at the 2021 at 9:30 am at the Virgin Gorda Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The service begins at 9:30 am. Burial will be at the public cemetery in the Valley, Virgin Gorda.

