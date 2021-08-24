Persons interested in the Pfizer Vaccine can now receive it at the Planned Parenthood Association in Paul’s Avenue

Ministry of Health says the Planned Parenthood Association in Paul’s Avenue has been added to the list of venues that will be administering the Pfizer Vaccine to the public.

Health Promotions Officer Shanika John in the Ministry of Health Shanika John says persons can also visit the various Health centers throughout the country to get vaccinated.

She says provisions can also be made for people who are shut-ins.

To date, 26-thousand, 690 people have been vaccinated here. 16-thousand 417 received their first dose while 10-thousand 273 received their second dose.

