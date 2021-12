MR WINSTON GURNIE SIMMONS better known as BRAINS and DAPPY of Barrouallie formerly of Rose Hall and Chateaubelair died on Friday December 12th at the age of 79. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 30th at the St. John’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Coull’s Hill. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery.