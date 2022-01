MRS MAUDE EUGENA ASHTON nee COLLIS better known as EUGENA and BLACK GEL of Chateaubelair died on Monday December 26th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 22nd at the Chateaubelair Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.