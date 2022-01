MS ERMINE EMERITA WALCOTT better known as TANTIE ERMINE of Hopewell, Marriaqua died on Wednesday December 8th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 22nd at the St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the St. John’s Roman Catholic Church yard.